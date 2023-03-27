INDIALIFESTYLE

Harassed by teacher, coaching student commits suicide in Indore

NewsWire
A girl student allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by a teacher at her coaching centre here. The police have arrested the teacher and are probing the matter

The victim identified as Shaili Singh (20) had come to Indore from Bundelkhand’s Panna district to prepare for competitive examinations.

The case pertains to Bhanwar Kuwa police station area. Shaili Singh stayed with her friend in Krishna Dev Nagar. Both these friends used to study in the coaching centre located in the area. Late on Saturday evening, Shaili committed suicide by hanging herself inside the room.

According to the police, when Shaili’s suicide case was investigated, no details were found in her mobile, all the data had been deleted.

When the police recorded the statements of Shaili’s uncle and her friend, it came to the fore that Aman Aggarwal, the teacher who taught in coaching, used to constantly harass her and also sent obscene messages on her mobile. When the police checked Aman’s mobile, no data was found as he too had formatted it.

Police have arrested Aman Aggarwal on the basis of preliminary investigations while mobile phones of Shelly and Aman are being scanned.

Shaili’s relatives said that she had complained to her mother also about Aman’s ill-treatment as she was troubled by his behaviour.

20230327-183603

