INDIA

Harassed by youth, mother of 4 ends life

NewsWire
0
0

A 38-year-old mother of four committed suicide at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district as she was deeply upset for being frequently sexually harassed by a 25-year-old man.

Police have sent the body for autopsy and the accused has been booked following a written complaint filed by the victim’s husband.

In his complaint, the man, who runs a meat shop in neighbouring Manpur village, said that the accused used to often harass her and pass lewd remarks at her.

“I took up the matter with the higher-ups but no one camebforward to help us,” he said.

He also claimed to have met the with parents of the accused but they defended their son.

SHO, Achal Kumar, said that the accused has been booked under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) and will be arrested soon.

20221207-084403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhumika Chawla recalls three teachings of Guru Nanak on Gurpurab

    Usha Nadkarni: I have now and then made my opinion known...

    Goa to launch Tika Utsav 3.0 soon: CM

    Alumni source of inspiration for new students: Nadda