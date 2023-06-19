INDIATOP NEWS

Harassed for dowry, woman pushes twin children from 8th floor and jumps to death

A woman pushed her two children from the eighth floor of an apartment building and later jumped to death from the same building here on Monday.

The horrific incident occurred in a 2BHK apartment complex in Bansilalpet area of Secunderabad, Telangana.

The woman, identified as Soundarya (21), killed her twin children Nitya and Nidarsh, aged one-and-half years, by pushing them from the eighth floor of the multistorey complex. Later, the woman committed suicide by jumping from the same building.

The woman, whose parents were residing in the same building, resorted to the extreme step due to harassment by her husband Ganesh for dowry.

All the three died on the spot. Police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Soundarya’s family members said Ganesh had been demanding more dowry. She had come to her parents’ house 15 days ago.

On their complaint, police registered a case at Gandhi Nagar police station and took up further investigation.

