Harassment by loan app agents drives another man to suicide in Telangana

Harassment by a loan app agents drove another man to suicide in Telangana on Monday.

Dasari Shekhar, 35, hanged himself at his residence in Kothakota town in Wanaparthy district. His wife complained to the police that he was upset after loan app agents threatened to post his nude photograph to his relatives and friends.

Shekhar had taken Rs 4,000 loan from a loan app. Though he had repaid the loan along with the interest, the app administrators continued harassing him to pay additional interest. They had sent messages to his relatives that he defaulted on a loan repayment.

According to family members, he paid about Rs 30,000 as interest but they continued to harass him. According to police, the app agents sent him his morphed photograph showing him naked and threatened to post the same to his relatives and friends and post on social media.

On a complaint by Shekhar’s wife, police registered a case and took up investigation.

This the latest in a series of such incidents reported from various parts of the state in recent months. About a dozen people have committed suicide since 2021.

Last month, a 35-year-old man in Hyderabad had committed suicide. In his suicide, he had appealed to authorities to block all loans apps.

Rajesh had borrowed money and the loan recovery agents were harassing him to repay it. His family members alleged that the agents were sending rude messages and sharing his nude picture.

20221024-211606

