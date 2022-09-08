SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Harbhajan Singh to play for the cause of Road Safety World Series Season 2

The Road Safety World Series announced recently will feature legends from India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England.

Among the legends who will play for India is Sachin Tendulkar, who is the captain of the Indian team. Others include Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan. The league announced the addition of Harbhajan Singh.

In his first appearance in a tournament after playing in the IPL, Harbhajan Singh stated, “Road safety is the cause I am playing for and I am fully devoted to creating awareness for saving lives. I’m looking forward to playing with Sachin, Yuvraj and Irfan Pathan, and others in the team.”

