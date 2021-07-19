Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has wrapped up the shoot of his debut film “Friendship”.

“I feel extremely delighted to share that we have wrapped up the final schedule for Friendship. The last schedule was challenging with all the action sequences and at the same time, it has been an emotional experience as this beautiful film has been very special,” said producer Kiran Reddy Mandadi.

“For a particular fight sequence, we built a lavish set of a house and it has been mounted on an extravagant scale. I’m looking forward to presenting the trailer of the film soon, as the audience is in for a treat watching Harbhajan Singh, not just one of biggest names across the nation but also an actor now,” Mandadi added.

Co-producer Ram Maddukuri had earlier said working with Bhajji has been a great experience.

“The level of enthusiasm and energy Harbhajan brings to the screen is that of a performance on-field and on-screen. We believe, Friendship is not just a film but an emotion and our collaboration with the star will find a place in everybody’s heart,” he said.

The film is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.

–IANS

ym/vnc