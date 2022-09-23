ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hard days give you moments to thrive for a better tomorrow, says Siju Wilson

Actor Siju Wilson, who has been garnering praise for his fantastic performance as Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker in director Vijayan’s critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘Pathonpathaam Noottaandu’, has posted a video on Instagram showing the phenomenal challenges he had to overcome to transform into the legendary warrior character for the historical film.

Taking to Instagram, Siju Wilson, while posting the video clip, said: “Long and hard days give you moments to thrive for a better tomorrow.”

He said that as far as he was concerned, he considered his herculean effort only secondary to his desire of ensuring the genuinity of the character he was to play in the film.

“The journey from Vinayan sir’s call till the date (the film released) was hard and proud as ever in my career. Thank you everyone for all the support,” he said.

In the video clip he posted, director Vijayan is seen praising the actor. “As I was looking for a new face, A. K. Sajan told me about Siju Wilson. He told me he was a nice actor and that he’ll do well if I could transform him into my character.

“When Siju met me, I narrated my film’s major portions to him. I told him about a warrior’s action, performance, martial arts and horse riding. I narrated such situations which could be carried out only by a true superstar. I thought he would get tensed and ask me if we could do this after he did a few more films.

“However, instead, I saw excitement in his eyes. He told me that if I gave him this role, he would do this as a challenge. But then, his physique was that of a regular good-looking guy. It lacked the traits of a warrior. When I told him this, he told that he would get a makeover done.”

The video then goes on to show the intense and determined manner in which Siju Wilson transformed himself into the character in a short period, much to the surprise and delight of a number of his trainers.

