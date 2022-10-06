An thief who only used to steal hard disks of government-installed CCTVs, was caught in Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said on Thursday.

DCP, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan, said that the accused Manish used to steal hard disks as he found easy to sell these in the black market than CCTV cameras and DVRs.

“He used to sell it at Rs 2,500 per hard disk. He said that it was easy for him to steal hard disk than other things. Five stolen hard disks were recovered from him,” he said.

He said that various complaints regarding theft of hard disks of various CCTV cameras installed at various locations of Delhi were received from various government departments. After receiving the complaints, several FIRs were filed by the Delhi Police in various districts.

The DCP said that they formed a team to look into the serious matter, and it analysed a lot of footage and was able to identify the culprit.

The police found that the accused used to ride a bike which they identified. The police contacted its owner and he said that he had given the bike to Manish, a resident of Nangloi. He also identified the accused.

The police then took help of surveillance and came to know that the accused was hiding in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu. A team was sent over there, but Manish came to know about it and fled back to Delhi, from where he arrested after several raids.

During interrogation, he confessed about his involvement in several hard disk theft incidents in the area of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Nihal Vihar, and Ranhola.

20221006-230606