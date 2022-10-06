A hardcore Maoist belonging to the banned outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) has been arrested here along with an assault rifle, the police said on Thursday.

Sonu Manjhi, who hails from Jharkhand’s Khunti district, was arrested from Ranchi’s Airport PS area after the police received a tip-off that he had come to meet his mother on the occasion of Durga Puja, a police officer said.

The woman resides at a rented accommodation in the Tonk Basti area near the airport.

The police have launched a probe to learn more about Manjhi’s motive behind carrying the weapon — even as he intended to meet his mother.

The police also suspect that others could also be involved or associated with him.

The police further said that several cases were registered against Manjhi in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Ranchi and Chaibasa districts.

