India’s Petroleum and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri will lead an official and business delegation to Washington DC and Houston between October 6 and 11.

In Washington DC, Puri will co-chair the Ministerial dialogue of US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP) to be held October 7 with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The revamped USISCEP was launched in accordance with US India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the Leaders’ Summit on Climate held in April 2021.

The partnership continues to advance energy security and innovation, scaling up emerging clean energy technologies and deploying technical solutions.

Puri will also hold discussions with CEOs of US-based energy companies during the course of his visit.

20221005-192802