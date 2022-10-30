BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Hardeep Puri to visit UAE on Mon for Abu Dhabi petroleum conference

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, will visit the UAE on Monday to attend the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC-2022).

Puri is visiting the UAE on the invitation of Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

During his visit, Puri will deliver his special remarks at the inaugural ceremony of ADIPEC-2022 along with the hosting ministers, an official statement said.

The minister is scheduled to have bilateral discussions with his counterparts in the UAE to strengthen energy cooperation within the overall framework of India-UAE strategic partnership.

During the event, Puri will also inaugurate the India Pavilion, set up jointly by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC is one the world’s leading events of the energy industry and aims to provide insights into the latest trends in the evolving global energy system, including the global economy, energy supply and security challenges as well as next generation of energy solutions.

20221030-201203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyundai finds itself on a sticky path

    Shadow of Ukraine war looms over India’s Sunshine State

    Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala left a will, set to bequeath Rs...

    FPIs back in Indian equity segment, infused Rs 3,695 crore so...