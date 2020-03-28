Hardik is a good singer in the team: Chahal

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) In the current Indian team Hardik Pandya is a good singer, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed.

“We have a few… (Suresh) Raina bhai sings really well. Then Mohit Sharma sings well. In the team, Hardik is also not bad. He is good,” Chahal said in an Instagram live video which he did with singer Rahul Vaidya.

With no cricket these days due to the outbreak of coronavirus, cricketers are relaxing in their homes as India is under a 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly virus.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to start on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians. Allrounder Hardik made a comeback to the Indian squad for their ODI series against South Africa which was postoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Chahal he had spoken about the mental struggle of being on the sidelines. Hardik last played an international match September 2019 as he was injured.

Hardik was expected to return for India’s recently concluded tour of New Zealand, but was pulled out of the tour before that with the BCCI saying that he was yet to recover fully.

“We have had so much talk on coronavirus. So I thought why not listen to some music and talk about music,” Chahal said.

In another Instagram live with Rohit Sharma, Chahal had said he hasn’t bowled a winning spell for a long time. I bowled decent, but I am missing a winning spell for long,” Chahal said. “I am getting 2-3 wickets but I want a winning spell, and that is missing.”

