Star India all-rounder and T-20 captain Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic on Tuesday — on the occasion of Valentine’s Day — renewed their marriage vows in Udaipur in a destination wedding. The couple had earlier tied the nuptial knot during the pandemic phase, which was more of a hush-hush affair.

The wedding rituals on Tuesday were performed as per the Christian rituals along with a white theme. On Wednesday, the couple will take marriage vows according to the Hindu customs, a source in the know of things said.

Natasa was seen on Tuesday in a white gown.

Team India’s members and family members from both sides attended Hardik-Natasa’s wedding. More Cricket and Bollywood personalities are expected to be present at the high-profile three-day marriage function.

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik, actor Jai Bhanushali and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Tejas have arrived in Udaipur to attend this wedding.

Also, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman and Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, superhit Kannada cinema KGF star Yash, will be reportedly attending the wedding.

The destination of the wedding is Five Star Hotel Raffles, situated in the middle of Udai Sagar Lake in Udaipur.

Wedding programmes were also held on Monday at the hotel.

Hardik and Natasa arrived in Udaipur on February 13 along with their son and family members.

