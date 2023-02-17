INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANSlife) Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya have released their grand Indian wedding photos on Instagram with the loveliest caption, “Now and forever” after pledging vows to each other in both traditional Indian wedding and white wedding.

The newly wedded couple looked stunning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s dream custom ensembles. The duo designer in their latest Instagram post captioned, “Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Pandya are a dream in custom ensembles”.

“Hardik is an absolutely majestic groom in this regal, off-white jamdani sherwani, masterfully hand-embroidered with gold zardozi. Red and green bead highlights add jewelled glam to his look. Natasa is a vision in a red chamois satin sari embroidered with gold, pearl, red and green beads and edged with an intricate beaded border. Paired with a spectacular jadau blouse and organza dupatta with double-sided gold sequins on the base and gold Kuran lace she exudes romance at its most passionate.” states the official Instagram account of the duo designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Indian wedding images of cricketer Hardik Pandya and dancer Natasa Stankovic have garnered more than three million likes.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20230217-145604

