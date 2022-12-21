SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Hardik Pandya likely to get India white-ball captaincy in near future; reports

NewsWire
0
0

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling handing over the responsibility of India’s white-ball teams to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, reports said.

BCCI top brass has discussed the plan with Pandya and the Gujarat Titans captain has sought some time to respond, stated a report in indiatoday.in.

“A decisive call will only be taken after consultation with the new senior selection committee after it is formed. The BCCI has this plan and has discussed it with him. The all-rounder has asked for some days to respond. Let’s see what he thinks of it. No decision has been taken regards with this but yes the officials (BCCI) are in the thought process to give him the captaincy of white-ball cricket. Let’s see how things go further,” it said.

Rohit Sharma led India at the T20 World Cup, a year after the Virat Kohli-led side crashed out in the Super 12 stage. India managed to go past the Super 12 stage in Australia but they were hammered by England in a one-sided semi-final.

20221222-001401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia debating team composition ahead of first Test against Pakistan

    The Oval, Lord’s to host next two ICC World Test Championship...

    CSK show they are in high spirits despite loss to DC

    New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme out of rest of England tour...