INDIA

Hardik Patel drops Congress from Twitter bio, fuels talks of political switch

NewsWire
0
15

Ahead of any state elections, it is common for political leaders to switch sides. And Gujarat, which is going to the polls later this year, is no different on this count.

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, the face of the reservation movement of 2016-17 who joined the grand old party in 2019, is the latest in the state to fuel talks of a political somersault after he dropped the party’s name from his Twitter bio on Monday.

The phrase ‘Working President of the Gujarat Congress’ is now missing from Hardik Patel’s Twitter bio, which reads: “Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist. Committed to a better India.”

Recently, Patel had changed his WhatsApp profile picture from the Congress tricolour scarf to one with a saffron scarf. He even deleted Cogress from his WhatsApp bio. The move had sparked speculation over his possible political switch.

Even during the recent Yuva Swabhiman Sammelan at Tapi, where Youth Congress national President B.V. Srinivas was present, Patel was seen wearing a non-Congress plain white scarf.

Asked about the change in WhatsApp profile picture, Hardik had said that everyone changes their DPs every five days, and he also did the same.

On the other hand, Patel has also criticised national Congress leaders on various platforms of late.

Last Tuesday, he had tweeted: “I am in Congress currently. I hope the central leaders find a way so that I continue to remain in the Congress. There are others who want Hardik to leave the Congress. They want to break my morale.”

In a few interviews recently, Hardik had blamed national Congress leaders by saying that he is not getting due respect as Gujarat Congress President, as no one consults him nor gives him any major responsibility.

He recently said in an interview that he considers himself as a ‘Hinduvadi’ and ‘Rambhakt’.

20220502-224104

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imran Khan in the dock over providing support to US military...

    ‘Everyone should start preparing for 2023 R’than polls under Modi’s leadership’

    Dell unveils new Alienware X15 R2, X17 R2 laptops in India

    IPL 2022: Karthik blitz, Maxwell’s fifty take RCB to 189/5 against...