Hardika Sharma gets candid about working with Nushrratt, Yami

Hardika Sharma made her acting debut when she was four years old in a promotional advertisement for a kid’s channel. She has not looked back after that.

The eight-year-old actress has been a part of movies such as “Hungama 2”, “A Thursday” as well as shows like “Rakshabandhan – Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal”, “Spy Bahu” and “Faltu”. She is now busy shooting for the Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer “Chhorii 2” and is in awe of her. She is also all praise for her “A Thursday” co-star Yami Gautam.

“Yami Gautam and Nushrratt Bharuccha are my favourite actors because I got a chance to work with both of them. They both are so humble and very good actors. I have watched them closely giving a shot,” she said.

“Nushrratt didi is really very sweet. When I first met her we had our photoshoot and I was a little hesitant to hold her for the picture but she made me comfortable and hugged me,” Hardika added. “Now we always hug each other when we meet on the set.”

The child actress, who is taking Bharatnatyam classes, is absolutely clear about her future goals. Asked about what she would like to become, she said: “Right now I’m doing what I’m best at. So hopefully a better actor. This job is so expressive and I love doing this.”

Hardika thanks her parents and credits them for all that she has achieved today. She said: “My parents are very supportive and highly encouraging. My parents take care of me during the shoot so that I eat and sleep well. My mom helps me complete my school work in between the shoots.”

“My parents shifted to Mumbai from Pune just to support my career. It’s a very big step they have taken for me.”

