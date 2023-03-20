The Supreme Court on Monday junked a PIL seeking framing of norms for registration of every live-in relationship with the central government, saying it is a “hare-brained” idea.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud told the counsel, representing the petitioner, “What does the Centre have to do with registration of live-in relationships? What kind of hare-brained idea is this?”

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, asked the petitioner’s counsel if she wanted to foster the security for these people or she does not want them to get into live-in relationships. The plea was filed by lawyer Mamta Rani.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the petitioner wanted the relationship to be registered, which would enhance their social security.

The bench said, “It is high time this court starts imposing costs on petitioners who file these kinds of PILs. Dismissed.”

The plea had cited the recent killing of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The petitioner sought framing of rules and guidelines for registration of such relationships.

The PIL contended that registration of live-in relationships would result in accurate information pertaining to both live-in partners about each other. The plea argued that it would help the government to know about them, which is regarding their marital status, criminal history, and other relevant details.

The plea sought a direction to the central government to formulate rules for registration of live-in relationships against the backdrop of increase in crimes like rape and murder, which were allegedly committed by live-in partners.

