The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) has rejected the application of real estate promoter Shree Vardhman Infraheights Private Limited seeking an extension of registration of its group housing project Shree Vardhman Victoria over repeated non-compliance of RERA acts and rules.

The authority in its order has said that it granted as many as 24 opportunities to Vardhman Infraheights to comply with the deficient requirements which were mandatory to renew or grant an extension to the registration of the project in question. But the promoter failed to comply with them.

“Even today (as on March 20, 2023), none has appeared on behalf of the promoter applicant, which indicates that he (the promoter) does not intend to pursue the matter. In view of the above, the application for an extension of the registration of the project is hereby rejected under the provisions of Section 6 of the RERA Act, 2016. The processing fee deposited by the applicant promoter is being forfeited,” said the order passed by the bench consisting of three members — Ashok Sangwan, Vijay Kumar Goyal and Sanjeev Kumar Arora.

“It is further observed that the period for completion of the project and the registration expired in June 2021, including the six-month relaxation for Covid period. In view of the above, the office is asked to initiate the process under Section 8 of the Act, and issue a public notice to this effect. And the bank account of the project is hereby frozen and intimation be sent to the bank concerned,” the order said.

An application regarding the extension of a group housing colony project, namely Shree Vardhman Victoria at Sector 70, Gurugram, being developed by Shree Vardhman Infraheights was submitted in October 2021 under Section 6 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016.

The application seeking an extension of registration was scrutinised by the authority and deficiencies were noticed, which were conveyed to the promoter with directions to remove the same.

