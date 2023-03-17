The Haryana real estate regulatory authority (HARERA), Gurugram, has revoked the RERA registration of real estate agent Vineet Kejriwal after it found that the documents submitted to the authority at the time of applying for registration were forged.

The HARERA has also marked an inquiry into the matter taking instant cognizance of the complaint in this regard.

The RERA Act 2016 mandates that to obtain RERA registration number to work as real estate agent the applicant has to produce or submit documents such as of commercial office space – self owned or rented – as address proof duly certified by the district revenue department at time of applying for the same.

In this regard agent, Vineet Kejriwal forged the documents with mala fide intention amounting to a serious offence and revocation of his registration number or certificate by the issuing authority, HARERA, Gurugram.

“In the complaint it was alleged that agent Vineet Kejriwal got the office premises belonging to the company of the complainant illegally registered with the HARERA, Gurugram by forging documents, rent agreement, and as proof of office address. During the investigation, the Authority found clear mala fide intention of the agent in question in obtaining the RERA registration in contravention of the Act 2016, the order said.

As per the provisions stated in Sections 7 & 9 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016: if the authority is satisfied that the registration has been secured by the real estate agent through misrepresentation or fraud the authority may revoke the registration or suspend the same.

“No one is above the law. Three stakeholders of RERA – promoter, allottee and agent – are duty bound to follow the mandate placed in the Act 2016,” the authority said, adding the Act has to be followed in letter and spirit.

