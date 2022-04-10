The producers of Pawan Kalyan’s next movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, on Saturday released a video, which features the actor.

The video shows off Pawan Kalyan’s pre-shoot practice, as he is being trained by professionals in martial arts.

The video had become viral in no time, as Pawan Kalyan is seen practicing intense action sequences, as he plays a warrior in the much-hyped mythological drama. Pawan can be seen practicing stick-fighting along with some trained professionals.

“The skill and prowess of the heroic outlaw #HariHaraVeeraMallu @pawankalyan sir at his Pre-shoot session!The Warrior’s Way”, director Krish wrote, as he shared the video.

Pawan, who was last seen in ‘Bheemla Nayak’ opposite Rana Daggubati, will be seen in a titular role in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, which is helmed by ‘Kanche’ fame Krish.

The producers, hereby, assure an intense action drama, amplifying the hype with the practice video. Actress Niddhi Aggerwal will be seen as the female lead opposite Pawan, while the makers boast of an ensemble of stars in the movie.

