INDIA

Harish Kalyan looks intense, fierce in new poster of ‘Diesel’

NewsWire
0
0

As Tamil actor Harish Kalyan celebrates his birthday on Thursday, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Diesel’, released a new poster of the film.

The poster shows Harish sitting and staring away from the camera holding a fuel dispenser like a gun.

Looking intriguing and intense in the poster, Harish can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique with highly vascular forearms donning a red t-shirt.

‘Diesel’ is directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy and stars Harish in the lead, opposite Athulyaa Ravi.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers wrote: “Rev up the celebration for our star hero, @iamharishkalyan ! Team #Diesel is fueling the excitement as we wish him an electrifying birthday filled with blockbuster moments, more success and endless joy.”

The film revolves around the oil mafia, and its major portions have been shot in different locations of North Chennai.

Produced by Third Eye Entertainment, ‘Diesel’ has cinematography by M.S. Prabhu, music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas along with San Lokesh serving as the Editor.

Production by SP cinemas, the Tamil action drama is slated for December 2023 release.

2023062931129

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mizoram NGO urge govt to set up relief camps for Myanmarese...

    Nirisha Basnett talks about playing an introvert, mysterious character in ‘Aashiqana...

    U’khand CM courts controversy with yet another faux pas

    Urvashi Upadhyay: Being a Gujarati, I want to do ‘Dhollywood’ projects