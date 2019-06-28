Harish Rawat quits as Congress General Secretary

Dehradun, July 5 (IANS) Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has resigned as Congress General Secretary in view of the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha election, senior Congress leaders said here on Thursday.

They said Rawat resigned after owning responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha election in Assam where he was the in-charge of the party’s affairs.

“I have felt my weakness and resigned as general secretary,” Rawat said. However, he would continue to hold charge of Assam, Congress leaders said.

In order to work for the party, there is no need for any post for people like him, Rawat said on social media. However, he said a leader should be able to inspire workers and that Rahul Gandhi alone possesses such inspirational qualities.

“In case, the reins of Congress remain in the hands of Rahul Gandhi, we can change the situation in 2022 when elections will be held in some states,” Rawat said.

In 2024 also, Narendra Modi and BJP can be defeated, he said and for this democratic powers and Congressmen want to see Gandhi remain Congress President, he said.

–IANS

str/kr