: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna creating political buzz in the state.

Sources said that both the leaders met for half an hour at Bihar Chief Minister’s residence and had a closed door meeting on Monday evening.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar last year, several JD-U leaders had demanded Singh’s resignation from Rajya Sabha Vice Chairmanship post, however, he did not resign.

Sources say that Nitish Kumar did not allow Singh to resign as he wanted Singh to stay in the center so that he could play the role of bridge between Nitish and BJP.

In the past few days, Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi met at Raj Bhawan Patna while PM Modi did not name Nitish while attacking the opposition leaders after their Patna meeting on June 23.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar left his alliance with RJD after CBI lodged an FIR in IRCTC land for a job scam. On Monday, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav.

JD-U leaders Lalan Singh and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary have said that a supplementary charge sheet has been filed and that the court has not convicted Tejashwi. They have also said that BJP has deliberately framed Tejashwi Yadav in the case.

