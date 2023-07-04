INDIA

Harivansh meets Nitish Kumar in Patna

NewsWire
0
1

: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna creating political buzz in the state.

Sources said that both the leaders met for half an hour at Bihar Chief Minister’s residence and had a closed door meeting on Monday evening.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar last year, several JD-U leaders had demanded Singh’s resignation from Rajya Sabha Vice Chairmanship post, however, he did not resign.

Sources say that Nitish Kumar did not allow Singh to resign as he wanted Singh to stay in the center so that he could play the role of bridge between Nitish and BJP.

In the past few days, Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi met at Raj Bhawan Patna while PM Modi did not name Nitish while attacking the opposition leaders after their Patna meeting on June 23.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar left his alliance with RJD after CBI lodged an FIR in IRCTC land for a job scam. On Monday, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav.

JD-U leaders Lalan Singh and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary have said that a supplementary charge sheet has been filed and that the court has not convicted Tejashwi. They have also said that BJP has deliberately framed Tejashwi Yadav in the case.

2023070433748

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In West Bengal, one folk singer uses music and poetry to...

    Kerala: CMFRI to set up Water Clinics to assess drinking water...

    All-party meeting held in Manipur to curb ethnic violence

    ‘Forgiving a terrorist not condonation, it’s a catharsis’ (Book Review)