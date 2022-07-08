“Do you know that a country in the Pacific Island, Kiribati, which has 21 islands, is going to be the first nation to submerge under rising sea waters? Why? Because of climate change.”

This information was shared by two-time Grammy award winning musician Ricky Kej, who on Friday explained the nuances of environmental concerns in simple language to over 1,000-odd children gathered at the Talkatora Stadium here.

Kej was invited by the Union Environment Ministry for a green concert at the ‘Hariyali Mahotsav’, the annual tree plantation programme.

For at least about a decade now, the internationally-acclaimed Indian musician has devoted his music only to the cause of the environment. Among his multiple global awards — over 100 music awards in 20 countries — the latest is the 2022 Grammy award for the Best New Age Album, ‘Divine Tides’.

“We only sing about environment, and that is the kind of songs that you are going to listen today,” said Kej, as he went on with the rendition of his songs for Ganga, for Kiribat, for elephants, among others, sprinkled with Sanskrit shlokas directly relevant to the subject.

Kej and his team of singers and musicians also presented some traditional songs with modern twist.

Earlier, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said he is happy to share that tree plantation activities are held at 75 Nagar Vans (city forests) across India and explained the significance of such Nagar Vans.

Tree plantations were also simultaneously held at 75 schools and 75 police stations in Delhi.

Minister of State for Environment, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, quoted a Sanskrit shloka that conveyed the message that a tree planted is equal to 10 sons and appealed to the children to plant more and more trees.

The programme ended with Kej’s signature version of the national anthem that has only instrumental music, accompanied by visuals of the rich flora and fauna of India.

20220708-171204