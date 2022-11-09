INDIALIFESTYLE

In the high-stake electoral battle, Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Wednesday re-elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the mini parliament of the religion, officials said.

He secured 104 votes and defeated Bibi Jagir Kaur by 62 votes.

Baldev Singh Kaimpuri was elected senior vice president, while Avtar Singh Fatehgarh junior vice president, and Gurcharan Singh Garewal general secretary. All were elected unanimously.

Of the 157 members, 146 cast their votes at a polling centre in Teja Singh Samundri Hall, headquarters of the apex gurdwara body, in Golden Temple complex.

Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) dominates the SGPC.

This time, the electoral battle was a high-stake one as SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was in support of Dhami.

The 191-member — 170 members elected by Sikh voters, 15 are co-opted and six sitting heads of Sikh temporal seats and head granthi of the Golden Temple) — general house assembles annually.

