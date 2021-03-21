Actor Harman Baweja on Sunday tied the knot with Sasha Ramchandani here in Kolkata. The wedding took place in traditional Sikh ceremony attended by relatives and close friends of the couple.

Harman’s close friend Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of the wedding ceremony on Instagram.

“Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys. #harmansasha #friendsforever #love #anotheronebitesthedust #wedding,” Shilpa shared in her Instagram post.

The actress also shared another video of husband Raj Kundra dancing at his best friend Harman’s sangeet ceremony. Shilpa wrote: “Husband Appreciation post. Burning the dance floor at Harmans sangeet. OMG can’t stop smiling every time I see this video. Bhangra on fleek !! This is absolutely #superseupar @rajkundra9 . Killed it.”

Raj Kundra, who is in Kolkata to attend the wedding shared videos from the sangeet ceremony on Saturday.

“When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet,” Raj Kundra wrote on Instagram.

Harman also shared a video on Sunday where actor Ashish Chowdhry and their other friends can be seen enjoying the wedding sweets.

Actor Aamir Ali also shared videos from the wedding on his Instagram story.

–IANS

abh/sdr/