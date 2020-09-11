Harman Professional unveils new Soundcraft ‘Nano’ sound mixers

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Harman Professional Solutions on Friday announced new Soundcraft Nano series compact sound mixers at a starting price of Rs 58,689 in India.

Available in four models, the Nano M08BT, Nano M12BT, Nano M16 and Nano M24 mixers support microphones, musical instruments, digital playback, recording and more.

‘With the incoming festive season, these mixers will be ideal companions to small gatherings, homes studios, retail and many such venues and occasions,” Aditya Todi, senior director – sales and marketing, Harman Professional Solutions, India and SAARC, said in a statement.

The mixers feature playback and recording from a USB flash drive, Mac along with PC connectivity via USB and physical vertical faders, for easy level control and operation.

Nano Series M16 and M24 are multichannel analog mixing consoles and can be used for live performances, studio recordings and fixed installations.

The M16 and M24 mixers have a built-in USB player, support MP3 format audio file playback and recording storage.

Nano M12BT and Nano M08BT come with flexible input and connection options and they are suitable for various application scenarios, including live performances, studio recording and fixed installations.

In addition to supporting traditional sound sources such as microphones and musical instruments, Nano M12BT supports Bluetooth-enabled digital playback devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, Macs, and PCs.

The mixer also has USB playback and recording functions, allowing it to play the supported tracks in the USB flash drive or record and store directly to the USB flash drive.

The products are available at select offline stores that are Harman Professional Authorised.

Soundcraft Nano M16 and M24 are exclusively available with Pro Audio Vision and Marqbac LLP respectively, the company said.

–IANS

wh/na