HARMAN, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, on Tuesday said it has taken strict legal action against dealers involved in the manufacture and sale of fake JBL and Infinity Car Audio products in the country.

The raids by the company in three markets in Bengaluru led to the discovery of four car after-market dealers peddling counterfeit JBL and Infinity products.

HARMAN’s investigation team, along with the law enforcement officers, seized over 500 counterfeits as well as infringed JBL and Infinity car audio products.

The team discovered products in two places that were misusing the JBL mark as JBZ and IGL and selling counterfeit goods in packaging that was deceptively similar to that of JBL and Infinity.

The company said it seized those infringed goods and the offenders have been subjected to appropriate legal procedure.

HARMAN is the parent company for audio brands including JBL, AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, among others.

“We take stern action against any offenders trying to mislead our customers and advise them to purchase HARMAN products from authorised dealers only, while being wary of counterfeit products in the market,a said Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

“HARMAN plans to carry out additional investigations to prevent the production and distribution of counterfeit goods in India,” Kher added.

Last year, the company conducted a similar raid along with the law enforcement officers, and seized stocks of spurious JBL and Infinity consumer products, from car accessories shops, and manufacturing units located across Delhi.

