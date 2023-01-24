SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Harmanpreet named captain of the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the captain of the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the year for 2022 that also include her teammates, opener Smriti Mandhana and fast bowler Renuka Singh, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

Other players in the ICC Women’s T20I team of the year 2022 are – Alyssa Healy (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Nat Sciver (England), Beth Mooney (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).

Mandhana added some consistency to her game during 2022 as she helped herself to a century and six half-centuries for the calendar year. She scored a magnificent 123 against the West Indies at the World Cup in New Zealand, but it was perhaps later on in the year in England where the 26-year-old flourished. Mandhana hit an excellent 91 against England in Hove in September and then followed that up with innings of 40 and 50 to finish off the year in style.

The experienced all-rounder Harmanpreet remains one of the most consistent performers in world cricket. She hit two centuries and five half-centuries during the calendar year, with her unbeaten 143 against England in September. The 33-year-old also chipped in with five valuable wickets with her more than decent off-spin.

Renuka secured her debut against New Zealand at the start of 2022, but couldn’t break into the strong India XI during an unsuccessful 50-over World Cup campaign.

Excellent performances at T20I level then saw the right-armer earn another chance in ODI cricket and finished the year as one of the form seamers in women’s cricket.

She collected a total of 18 wickets from just seven matches in 2022, with her best performance of 4/28 coming against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in the middle of the year. The pacer then finished the year in style with consecutive four-wicket hauls against England in September.

