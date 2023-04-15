ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Harnessed Dimple Kapadia’s madness into her ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ character: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania, who has helmed the upcoming streaming series ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’, has called actress Dimple Kapadia one of the most beautiful people in terms of her craft as an actress. The director said that she has a certain fragility and strength which are complementary to each other.

Talking about his experience on working with Dimple Kapadia, Homi Adajania said, “Dimple is like a fearless child on and off screen. She is one of the most beautiful people I have met and this has nothing to do with her looks.”

Produced by Maddock Films, the series also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with a talented cast, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra among others.

Homi further mentioned, “Dimple has a fragility and a strength that inexplicably are compatible rather than contradictory. She has a madness that we harnessed and channelled into her character Savitri.”

‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ is set to drop on May 5, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

