INDIA

Harrassed by stalker, UP girl ends life

NewsWire
0
0

Harassed by a stalker, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, police said.

The police have arrested the alleged stalker, identified as Baleshwar Yadav.

The girl’s kin alleged that whenever she went to school, Yadav followed and harassed her.

Police said the girl had passed class 10 exam recently. As she went to school everyday, Yadav used to follow her and often harassed her physically too.

“Whenever she raised her voice, the accused threatened her with dire consequences,” said the girl’s father in his FIR to the police.

The girl was so scared that she stopped going to the school.

On the weekend , when the accused harassed her again, the girl closed herself in her room and when she did not come out of it, family members opened the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied around her neck, said the police.

“We took her to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead,” the police added.

Station House Officer, Kotwali Dehat, Wahid Ahmad, said Baleshwar Yadav has been arrested.

20230522-061403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two women rescued from avalanche in J&K’s Bandipora

    Parents of Kerala minor used as drug carrier seek high-level probe

    Kovind cites COP26 goals, Har Ghar Jal scheme at Governors’ meet

    Four booked in Gujarat for fraud in construction of toilets