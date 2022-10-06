ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

Harrdy Sandhu invited by Manchester City team for match

NewsWire
0
0

After becoming the first singer to be associated with Manchester City Football Club, Harrdy Sandhu was recently invited by Manchester City to watch the match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Earlier, Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif were also invited by Manchester city.

The singer, who is known for his songs such as ‘Tequila Shot’ and ‘Soch’, and is gearing up for his upcoming espionage film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’, made everyone dance to his popular tracks.

In fact, Manchester city shared a video on their Instagram with the caption: “Hope you enjoyed the match and thanks for visiting Manchester, @harrdysandhu! “

Sharing his experience, he said: “It was such a wonderful experience to watch the match, the cheering of the crowd, and the excitement live in person.”

Harrdy called it the most “memorable day” of his life and added: “I would like to express my gratitude to the entire Manchester City team for inviting and including me in what has to be one of the most memorable days of my life.”

20221006-150405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjan Bajwa: ‘There is no need to glorify struggling days’

    Anushka Sharma thanks healthcare, frontline workers for ‘working tirelessly’

    Vaani Kapoor: I’m working in the best era of Bollywood cinema

    Kamal Haasan, Vikram Prabhu congratulate Suriya for Academy honour