ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Harrdy Sandhu opens up on his new single ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ Harrdy Sandhu opens up on his new single ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’

NewsWire
0
0

The well-known singer Harrdy Sandhu talks about his newly released song ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ featuring Aisha Sharma.

Harrdy says: ” ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ is an extremely special song for me because it’s very true to my artistry and brings me closer to my Punjabi roots. Jaani has outdone himself with penning these lyrics, B Praak composed a beat that I instantly fell in love with, and Arvindr Khaira undoubtedly conceptualized a larger-than-life video that does absolute justice to the song.”

Sandhu made his acting debut in ‘Yaaran Da Katchup’ and his song ‘Soch’ was remade for the movie ‘Airlift’.

The singer shares that he hopes to get positive response for his latest track.

“I loved working on it from the first time we made a draft and I would like to thank my team for bringing ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ to life. I hope the fans give it all their love and it finds a spot on your playlist,” he adds.

The song is directed by Arvindr Khaira, music is composed by versatile B Praak and the song is written by lyricist Jaani. Desi Melodies released the official music video of ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ on their official YouTube channel.

20220403-134841

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra: As an actress I’m privileged I can sing

    Somy Ali: I witnessed domestic violence at home

    Who’s the ‘Bewafa’ girl in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ song?

    Andrea Bordeaux exits ‘Run the World’ over Covid vaccine mandate