INDIA

Harrdy Sandhu’s new album ‘Pleasures’, set for July 5 release, to have 5 songs

NewsWire
0
0

Punjabi star Harrdy Sandhu, who announced his new album on social media, shared the poster of the same, and revealed the title as ‘Pleasures’. The album consists of a line-up of five songs.

The poster showcases an eye-catching design of a tight close-up of a woman with blood red shade of lip colour. The songs in the album include ‘Psycho’, ‘Gal Meri’, ‘If You Want’, ‘Love Hate’ and ‘What is Love’. Each title sparked making the audience eager for the album.

Set to be released on July 6, Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Pleasures’ album is a remarkable testament to the artist’s unwavering dedication.

Meanwhile, Harrdy, who made the path-breaking track ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, was last seen in the Hindi film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ in which he starred opposite Parineeti Chopra.

2023070433945

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Good structure put in place will work wonders for Indian hockey...

    Adit, Nihaal lead a strong showing in third leg of US...

    Karnataka logs in 44,438 new Covid cases’ 239 deaths

    In Chhattisgarh, it is a straight contest between Baghel and BJP