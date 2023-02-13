ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Harrison Ford back to bashing Nazis in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Disney unveiled a new look at ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ during the Super Bowl on Sunday night (U.S. Time), giving franchise viewers a closer look at the flashbacks of a young Harrison Ford, and Jones’s relationship with his goddaughter Helena, played by ‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, reports ‘Variety’.

The latest addition to the ‘Indiana Jones’ series takes place in 1969 during the US-Soviet Space Race as Indy and Helena go head-to-head with villainous Nazis for one last adventure, notes ‘Variety’. Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook, franchise newcomers, will play villains Jurgen Voller and Klaber, respectively.

Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Toby Jones are also new additions to the cast. John Rhys-Davies will reprise his role of Sallah from 1989’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’.

Lucasfilm’s first trailer for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ was an action-packed celebration of the archaeologist’s return to the screen, ‘Variety’ adds.

Even as Indy avows his days of recklessness are behind him, ‘Variety’ notes, footage of him zooming through desert streets, standing on top of a moving train and cracking his infamous whip at a room full of armed villains would suggest otherwise.

