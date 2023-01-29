ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Hollywood star Harrison Ford saluted his former ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ co-star Ke Huy Quan for his Oscar nomination this week – the star’s latest milestone following the success of his comeback film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, reports People magazine.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” Ford, 80, told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shrinking. “He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is,” he added. “I’m glad. I’m very happy for him.”

Ford and Quan, 51, last acted together in the second film in the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise, where Ford played the titular role and Quan played the young Short Round. When asked if an on-screen reunion is possible between the stars, Ford told ET, “That’d be great.”

As per People, the duo previously reunited in September 2022 when Quan shared a sweet photo of himself and Ford on Instagram. Ford attended an event to promote the upcoming ‘Indiana Jones’ film, while Quan was invited for his role in season 2 of ‘Loki’.

Quan later detailed the encounter to The New York Times, telling the outlet that his heart was “pounding” as he approached Ford and thought, “Is he gonna recognise me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.”

Ford, Quan said, ended up looking at him with his “classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look” before recognising him.

“I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug,” Quan detailed.

