Hollywood star Harrison Ford was not completely impressed when he was presented with the costume he would be wearing as Indiana Jones for ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’.

Indiana Jones is an iconic character known for his fedora, brown leather jacket and whip, reports ‘Deadline’.

It was precisely those items Ford would be sporting that the actor was taken aback by.

“It was presented to me as an aspect of character in the first film. My questions about it were many,” he told GQ.

Some of his questions included, “Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn’t it hot here? Why am I carrying a whip? What am I going to do with a f*cking whip? I’m going to whip people?”

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ was released in 1981 and directed by Steven Spielberg with a screenplay by Lawrence Kasden, based on a story by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman.

The film went on to be a global box office hit spawning four sequels with the last one titled ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ being released this year.

Ford said that after this last film directed by James Mangold, he’s done playing the character.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” Ford told Total Film magazine.

“I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

Although there’s a television series in development based on the film series, Ford said that he is not involved with the project.

2023071237819

