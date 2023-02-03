‘Indiana Jones’ star Harrison Ford has spoken out about actress Helen Mirren, calling her “sexy” while admiring her talents as a “remarkable” actress.

The 80-year-old actor discussed his former co-star while appearing on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’, in which he spoke about the two working together in 1923, a prequel series to ‘Yellowstone’, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Harrison will play Jacob Dutton, while Helen will portray his wife, Cara, on the Western drama.

It’s not the first time Helen and Harrison have played each other’s love interests on a project, previously starring in 1986 thriller, ‘The Mosquito Coast’, their first film together.

Speaking to host Stephen Colbert, Harrison said that working with Helen was the deciding factor in him joining the cast of the spinoff show.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the host then pulled up a photo of the two actors together in ‘The Mosquito Coast’, saying the pair were: “Sexy and still sexy, it’s amazing.”

Harrison replied: “Yeah, she is still sexy.”

Upon asking Harrison if he had ever “made out” with his co-star, Stephen explained: “I ask because I have made out with Helen Mirren. First time she came on here, the first time I ever met her, she came on and plants a wet one on me. Really grabs my head. I was paralytic for about five minutes.”

Harrison laughed: “She’s out there”, before admitting he thinks she is a talented actor.

He said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “It’s been remarkable to watch her. There’s a lot of physical action and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren.”

Helen recently opened up about her first experience of working with Harrison, saying that she felt “very intimidated” by his glittering resume, having previously been cast in Star Wars and Blade Runner.

20230203-105803