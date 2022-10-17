ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Harrison Ford steps into MCU as Thaddeus Ross in 4th ‘Captain America’

NewsWire
0
0

Yesteryear’s ‘Indiana Jones’ Harrison Ford is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The legendary actor will play the role of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, for 2024’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’ starring Anthony Mackie, reports ‘Variety’.

The fourth ‘Captain America’ movie follows the events of the 2021 Disney+ series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ (FAWS).

It does not appear, however, that Ford is set to star in ‘Thunderbolts’, Marvel’s anti-hero team-up film that is scheduled immediately to follow the fourth ‘Captain America’.

Hurt first played Thaddeus Ross in Marvel Studios’ second feature film ever, 2008’s ‘The Incredible Hulk’, as a U.S. Army general who is instrumental in transforming scientist Bruce Banner (then played by Edward Norton) into the Hulk; Ross then spends the rest of the movie hunting for Banner.

Ross showed up again in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’ as the Secretary of State tasked with enforcing the Sokovia Accords meant to curtail the actions of the Avengers. After brief cameos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Hurt’s final performance as Ross was in 2021’s ‘Black Widow’, notes ‘Variety’.

‘New World Order’ will be Ford’s first film within the MCU, but it is far from his only franchise appearance. The 80-year-old actor has also headlined the ‘Star Wars’, ‘Indiana Jones’ and Jack Ryan movies. His next starring role will be the fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie, set to premiere in June 2023, ‘Variety’ adds.

20221017-231204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tobias Menzies, Julia Louis-Dreyfus join the cast of ‘Beth & Don’

    When Field Marshal Manekshaw equated himself with Amitabh Bachchan!

    ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae arrives with Emmy trophy to hero’s...

    AR Rahman attends Grammys with son AR Ameen