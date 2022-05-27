The highly anticipated fifth instalment of the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise starring veteran actor Harrison Ford gets a release date finally. ‘Indian Jones 5’ is all set to hit cinemas on June 30, 2023. The release announcement was shared by the star of the franchise, Harrison Ford himself, who also shared the first look photo from the much-awaited movie.

Harrison Ford made an appearance at the Lucasfilm panel at the Star Wars celebration where he announced that Indiana Jones 5 will premiere in theatres on June 30, 2023. He shared that the movie, is almost done filming and will once again feature music by John Williams and has been directed by James Mangold.

As per Deadline, John Williams joined the Star Wars event and conducted the live orchestra in the Indian Jones theme before Harrison Ford was introduced on stage.

The ‘Star Wars’ music master also led the music group in their first live performance, which was the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ theme.

The plot details of the fifth instalment are still hush hush but it is known that John-Henry Butterworth, Jez Butterworth and James Mangold have written the screenplay together. Kathleen Kennedy, Spielberg, Simon Emanual and Frank Marshall are on board as producers.

The first look photo of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ shows Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones with his signature hat walking across what looks like a massive cave as he crosses a seemingly frayed rope bridge.

As per reports, originally, ‘Indiana Jones 5’ was to release on July 10, 2020. This was then pushed to July 29, 2022 but pandemic delays as well as Spielberg’s intense work on ‘West Side Story’ needed to be completed, which sidelined the production of ‘Indiana Jones 5’.

The cast of this movie, besides, Harrison Ford, includes, Antonia Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones and Thomas Kretschmann.