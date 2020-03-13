Harry-Meghan to bring baby to spend summer with Queen

London, March 15 (IANS) The UK’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will bring their baby, Archie to visit the Queen at her estate in Balmoral this summer, it was reported.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who will turn one in May, will holiday at the Monarch’s Scottish retreat in what could be his first trip to the UK since his parents stepped back as senior royals in January, The Sun newspaper quoted the Times as saying in a report on Saturday.

It was however, unclear when the Sussexes will visit Balmoral.

Archie could join his parents at the trooping of the colour in June as well, the Times report said, adding that the family were also expected to spend time with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla at the Prince of Wales’ retreat on the estate.

The Queen was reportedly left “very sad” when baby Archie remained in Canada last week with a nanny and Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney while his parents were in Britain where they wrapped up their last royal engagements before stepping back as senior royals on March 31.

Last September, the couple turned down the monarch’s Balmoral invitation leaving the 93-year-old “disappointed”.

In a shocking announcement last month, the couple said they planned to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and “transition into a new working model” last month.

The Sussexes’ new role was agreed after a summit of senior royals was convened by the Queen at Sandringham to discuss their desire to take a step back and strive for financial independence.

It will be reviewed after a 12-month period.

–IANS

ksk/