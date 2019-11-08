Harry posts unseen photo to wish father Charles on his b’day

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Prince Harry on Thursday wished his father Prince Charles on his birthday and posted a previously unseen photo of the two with the Duke of Sussex’s son Archie on the social media.

Charles, on his 71st birthday in Mumbai, can be seen looking on at his grandson, cradled in Prince Harry’s arms, in an image taken at Archie’s christening in July, the Sky News reported.

Harry posted the image on the Sussexes’ Instagram account, writing: “Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” It was followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, was born on November 14, 1948.

The black and white image taken by Chris Allerton shows the infant royal in his baptism robes. It comes a day after it emerged that Harry, his wife Meghan and Archie, would not be spending Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham.

A spokesperson for the couple told Sky News that the couple were “looking forward to extended family time” at the end of the month.

It is not yet known where they will be for Christmas, but the spokesperson said the decision “has the support of her majesty the Queen”.

