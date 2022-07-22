The governing body of ‘Quidditch’, the real-life sport included in JK Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ books and then later in the movies, has said that the game will from hereon be known as ‘Quadball’.

As per the latest reports, the name change has been done to distance themselves from JK Rowling’s anti-transgender comments, the organisations have stated.

Besides this, the organisations also said that they are switching to another name because they do not own the ‘Quidditch’ trademark.

For the unversed, or those who have neither read the books or watched the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, ‘Quidditch’ in JK Rowling’s wizarding world is a wizard sport which involves two competing teams flying on brooms to score points for their respective teams by throwing balls through hoops.

Each goal is worth 10 points and there is also the special ‘Golden Snitch’ ball, which has to be captured by the Seeker of the Quidditch team. The Snitch is worth 150 points and catching the Snitch signals the end of the game.

US Quadball and Major League Quadball, are two of the sports’ governing bodies in North America and both together announced the new name, which they say will be in effect by the summer of 2022.

As per reports, the International Quidditch Association also has plans to adopt the new name. Quidditch the sport evolved from a team that was founded in 2005 at Middlebury College. The real world earth bound game of Quidditch resembles a hybrid of dodgeball and rugby.