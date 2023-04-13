ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

'Harry Potter' series adaptation to be made for TV, will feature entirely new cast

A ‘Harry Potter’ TV series is officially moving forward at HBO Max.

The announcement was made during Warner Bros. Discovery’s presentation to press and investors on April 12, during which it was announced that HBO Max and Discovery+ are officially being combined into a new service dubbed simply Max, reports ‘Variety’.

News of a show based on the megahit J.K. Rowling’s book series first leaked on April 3, but details have now been confirmed.

Each season of the show will be based on one of the books in the franchise, with Warner Bros. Discovery describing the show as a “decade-long series.” It will feature an entirely new cast from the films.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content.

“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Max will produce in association with Bronte Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television. Rowling will executive produce along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts. David Heyman is currently in talks to executive produce.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” said Rowling.

The announcement brings an end to years of speculation on whether or not the Wizarding World of Harry Potter would make the transition to TV. Variety reported in 2021 that the company was looking to develop a “Harry Potter” show.

The franchise has proven incredibly popular across a wide range of media.

The first book in the series, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ was originally published in 1997. The final book, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’, debuted in 2007.

In addition to the books, each of which was a bestseller, there have been eight ‘Harry Potter’ films to date, which have collectively grossed more than $7.7 billion at the global box office.

There is also the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film franchise, theme park attractions, toys, and games, including the recently launched video game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’.

There is also the hit Broadway show ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, which serves as a sequel to the book series.

