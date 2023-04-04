ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Harry Potter’ TV series inching closer to reality with author JK Rowling in talks to produce

NewsWire
0
0

The long-rumoured but much talked about Harry Potter TV series is on track and author J. K. Rowling is in talks to produce.

Warner Bros. is in talks with Rowling to join the project as a producer, according to ‘Deadline’.

Once she comes on board, the project, which is in early stages, is expected to look for a writer. As first reported by ‘Bloomberg’, the general idea is for each season of the potential TV series is to focus on one book in the Harry Potter book series, which consists of seven novels.

The series would be produced by Warner Bros Television.

HBO Max and its then-parent company WarnerMedia started exploring a potential Harry Potter TV series a couple of years ago.

At the time, Warner Bros appointed Kids, Young Adult and Classics president Tom Ascheim to manage the Wizarding World and Potter franchises, which includes theme parks, tours and the $9.1 billion-grossing theatrical library that spans the Harry Potter and spinoff Fantastic Beasts titles. Under that remit, Ascheim became WarnerMedia’s senior rep in its relationship with Rowling and her representatives, and exploratory conversations for a Max series got underway.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav has stressed multiple times his focus of franchises, with mining the Harry Potter IP identified as a priority. He has met multiple times with Rowling and has spoken up in support of the author who has been involved in an ongoing controversy over her comments on transgender issues.

