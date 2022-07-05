American singer and youth icon Harry Styles cancelled a concert that was scheduled at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 3. The Grammy winner announced the news on his social media a few hours after a gunman reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall close to the concert venue.

As per People, the shooting incident took place a mere few hours before Harry Styles was due to go on stage. The shooting incident took place at a Field’s mall in Copenhagen, as reported by the Danish Police in a social media statement they issued on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

As per the police, one person has been arrested so far. The police have described the shooter as a young male, 22 years of age.

In yet another post, the police stated, “More than one person is confirmed dead, and several people are injured. More than one person is confirmed dead, and several people are injured.”

The report also stated that the authorities were “looking for witnesses, pictures and videos from the incident.” Anything to help them in their investigation into the matter.

Harry Styles was due to perform close to the mall at the Royal Arena but announced that the show would be cancelled because of the tragic shooting.

In his tweet, Styles said, “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

Harry Styles’ Royal Arena Show was part of his ‘2022 Love on Tour’ dates. Harry Styles is touring to showcase his new album, ‘Harry’s House’, which released in May 2022.

As part of his concert, musical acts of Queen + Adam Lambert and Pearl Jam are also included in the performance at the upcoming venues of his world tour. Styles’ next tour is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Paris, France.