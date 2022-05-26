Harry Styles played to a sold-out crowd at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and the singer halted the gig to help a fan in distress.

Styles, who draped a Ukrainian flag over his microphone stand, asked fans if they could “split, make a pathway down, please”, and addressed the rest of the crowd, saying: “Everyone else good? You OK? We’re going to keep going if everyone feels good.”

Just under 5,000 fans flocked to the South London venue to take in the barnstorming performance, as Styles treated his supporters to a number of songs from his latest album ‘Harry’s House’, as well as his 2020 hit ‘Watermelon Sugar’, among others, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Also during the show, Styles told a fan she is “better off” without her ex after the supporter claimed, via a sign, he had cheated on her.

After spotting the notice in the crowd, he said: “This sign says, I might paraphrase, ‘My boyfriend slept with my best friend,’ and then it says, ‘Boyfriends s**k.'”

Harry then asked the fan, Jess, what her boyfriend’s name was, and she responded: “Luke.”

The ‘As It Was’ hitmaker said: “It’s a s*** name anyway. Not going to lie, Jess, that’s brutal.

“What I will say is, you’re better off without him.”

What’s more, Styles didn’t forget his One Direction roots as during the show he belted out a version of the band’s debut single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, before leading his crowd in a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday To You’ for a fan.

Prior to the spectacle, Harry’s fans were banned from queuing until 12 hours before the show.

A sign outside the venue read: “Queueing for the Harry Styles show is strictly prohibited until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.”

Over the weekend, the venue explained the rule was down to other concerts “on the preceding nights”.

The team tweeted: “IMPORTANT NOTICE – If you’re lucky enough to have tickets to @Harry_Styles, we’re as excited about this show as anyone but we have other gigs on the preceding nights so we must stress that you won’t be able to queue for it until 8 am on Tue 24 May.

“Thank you for understanding.”

