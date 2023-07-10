INDIA

Harry Styles hit in the face again while on stage, no flowers this time

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-actor Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object during a performance in Austria, recently. The former One Direction singer, 29, was seen wincing in pain on stage before bending over while clutching his face in his hands.

Video footage shared online from the gig in Vienna shows the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker walking across the stage before an item flies through the air and strikes him near his eye, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The incident follows a worrying trend of entertainers being pelted on stage with object, with pop star Bebe Rexha injured in New York last month.

Harry was performing at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria’s capital city on Saturday, as the star’s lengthy Love On Tour continues across the world. Fans in the crowd have since recalled the moment and praised their hero for continuing with the show.

Myriam, a fan from Germany who was at the Vienna show, said the former X Factor star was hit after he sang Sign Of The Times, the first song of the encore. She told PA: “He still kept touching his face a lot. It looked like it hurt very much. It seems like he had to collect himself and then he turned back to us and kept performing.”

The fan added that it “shook” her a lot witnessing the incident happen a few metres away from her, adding: “I want this never to happen to him again. As it’s happened too many times already now.”

Harry, who split from Olivia Wilde earlier this year, has previously been affected by fans throwing items on stage and last month he was hit in the face by a bunch of flowers during his gig in Cardiff.

2023071036741

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LS bypoll: ‘Get Joe Biden, we are not scared’, Raut taunts...

    British Sikh jailed for repeatedly punching man after altercation

    EU following Indian model of ensuring safe, trusted Internet: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    ED raid was over in 30 minutes, served them food: Tejashwi